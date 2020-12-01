Gregory Lee “Big Weed” Davis passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born on September 29, 1954 in Rice Lake to Gary and Arlene Davis.
Greg grew up with five brothers and was taught how to hunt, trap and fish at a very early age. He loved to share his experiences and knowledge to anyone who wanted to learn. He loved the outdoors
In 1970 when he was 16 Greg joined the Army. He was stationed in Texas. He was discharged in 1973.
Greg met Debbie Hayes in 1975 and they had two daughters, Suzanne and Tammy. Greg and Debbie got married in 1985.
Big Weed was a logger his whole life and worked seven days a week, but always made time for his friends and family.
He was a great scuba diver in his younger years and was able to find lost valuables for both family and strangers. He had plenty of amazing stories to prove that.
Greg loved animals, trapping, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, eating venison and shrimp. He loved his family and grandchildren fiercely. He was the most hardworking, loyal and honest guy anyone knew.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughters, Suzanne, Tammy (Steve Saldara); grandchildren, Logan, Leah and Thomas; loyal companion, Pup; mother, Arlene Davis; brother, Randy Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by dad, Gary Davis; brother, Gary Davis (Spike), Mike Davis, Tim Davis (Trapper), Rick Davis; and his eternal pal, Weez.
There will be a celebration of Big Weed on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Mary’s Bluegill at 109 S Main St. Birchwood, WI from 12:00-4:00 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.
