On Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, Gregory DeWayne Swanson (Swanie) passed away at the age of 60, at Sacred Heart in Eau Claire.
Greg was born on November 26th, 1959 to Raymond and Diane (Fredrickson) Swanson, in Rice Lake, WI where he resided until his passing.
In his younger years, Greg loved horseback riding, deer hunting and spending time with his daughters, Hope and Meghan.
He always had a passion for auctions where one could find him buying a variety of "everything" hence the saying....."One mans junk is another mans treasure!"
One of his favorite past times was drinking coffee and shooting the bull with the guys. He was certainly known for his sense of humor and his quick wit, making his deep chuckle and contagious laugh and smile, traits that will live on in the hearts of many.
Greg had a big heart and was willing to lend a hand to "anyone" that needed help. Heaven will be gaining a unique individual and his candor and generosity will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother and other loving family and friends.
He is survived by his two daughters, Hope Church of Somerset, WI, and Meghan Swanson of St. Paul, MN; a granddaughter, Harlo Swanson of Birchwood, WI; his three sisters, Diana Smith of Rice Lake, WI, Sandy (Jim) Checkalski of Bloomer, WI, and Dawn (Kevin) Kuhrt of Rice Lake, WI; and a stepmother, Joan Swanson of Rice Lake, WI along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current Covid Pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
