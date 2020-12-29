Grace Novinska, age 79, of Rice Lake, WI passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Care Partners.
She was born on March 20, 1941 to Frank and Myva (Saxby) Paulus in Rice Lake where she also attended High School. On February 19, 1961 she married Allen Musil where they lived on a dairy farming the Township of Oak Grove and raised their seven children. Life was not always easy and they had their struggles but together they provided a happy and loved household for their family. After Allen’s death she married Gordon Novinska Sr in 2005.
Grace enjoyed being with family and took pride in her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was a caregiver by heart; earlier on it was nothing for her to run a family member or neighbor to appointments or stop to check in on them daily on her way to work or home from work. In her younger days she could run circles around anyone and get more accomplished in one day than most people in a week. If you stopped at her house, she always made you feel comfortable and offered you a cup of coffee and something to eat.
Baking and cooking came naturally to her and she was very creative with it. It was nothing to see her come up with a huge meal in a matter of minutes with a dessert included. On the farm not a day was missed where there wasn’t something fresh out of the oven, whether it was before she went to work at Farm & Fleet or after milking was done in the evening. For any of you have ever gotten to be her “Noodle Tester” best job in the world! Gracie’s Chicken and Noodles, her signature dish, will live on to be enjoyed by those she has taught how to make it, and just remember don’t forget the secret ingredient a cup of vinegar. Her qualities of caring, gardening, love for flowers, baking and cooking have been taught to her children so her legacy will be passed on through her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Grace not only worked on the dairy farm, but also worked at Country Inn and Farm & Fleet in Rice Lake for 35 years until she retired. After that she enjoyed meeting up with her girlfriends once a week for lunch where they greatly enjoyed each others company.
She is survived by her children, David (Sherri) Musil, Dennis Musil (Carol Lathrop), Sharron Brackeen, Sue (John) Taylor, Pam (Don) Brunclik, Julie (Rod) Polzin and Mark (Gabrielle) Musil; twenty two grandchildren; thirty two great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; four step children, Judy (Greg) Van Helden, Mary Ann (Don) Dostal, Gordie (Karen) Novinska and Barry (Laurie) Novinska; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; two sisters, Pat (Lloyd) Taylor and Jean Greisen; three brothers, Ron (Diane) Paulus, Don (Peggy) Paulus and Rick (Cindy) Paulus; three step sisters, Carol Schweitzer (Kay Rick), Gerry (Andy) Schweitzer; special friends, Mary Dostal, Bink Sevart, Charlene (Jerry) Larson and Mary Ellen (Ron) Krannitz; many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Allen “Moose” Musil and Gordon Novinska Sr; her parents, Frank Paulus and Myva Paulus-Smith; stepfather, Lester Smith; son-in-law, Tom Brackeen; a great grandson, Kyle Robert Musil.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Church Cemetery.
A Public Visitation will be held from 10:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.