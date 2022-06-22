Northland Technical College in Rice Lake hosted a visit by Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday afternoon, when he congratulated the college and its partners — in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Impact Seven — on winning a $9.8 million grant for its Housing Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions (HOMES) initiative. It was among three projects first to be announced as part of a second round of Workforce Innovation Grants to provide up to $19.5 million through the Workforce Innovation Grant Program.

Northwood Tech will use the funds to provide advanced manufacturing equipment and non-campus and campus training locations for unemployed and underemployed adults, including under served population. Funds will also be used to upskill workers and help increase average pay. Additionally this will include increasing the availability of affordable workforce housing for families and bringing on-site job training opportunities to the community.

