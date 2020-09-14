Gordon Thunberg, age 91, of Barron died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
He was born on April 20, 1929, the son of Martin and Helen (Berg) Thunberg, Sr. in Barnes County, ND. When Gordon turned 8, the family moved to Barron County, WI. He graduated from Rice Lake High School.
He married Donna Rice in August of 1954. He later married Neomi Gilbertson on June 17, 1982 in Brown County, ND. He farmed in Barron County, he also worked at the Barron Feed Mill and later, worked at the feed mill in Cameron. He retired in April, 1991.
Gordon enjoyed fishing, playing cards and in his later years, going out for coffee. He was a member of the Piper Marsh American Legion in Cameron.
Gordon is survived by his son, Bruce Thunberg of Rice Lake; daughters, Shirley Pung and Cindy Murray, both of Grand Forks, ND; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Marian Russell of Lakewood, CA; also, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter-in-law, Judy; two grandchildren; a brother and three sisters.
A funeral service for Gordon Thunberg will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel in Barron. Visitation will be from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
