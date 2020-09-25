Gladys Hansen, age 97, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Monroe Manor.
She was born on December 18, 1922 to Thomas and Malena Hjersjo. Gladys grew up on a farm north of Poskin and attended school in Poskin, then graduating from Barron High School. Her working career began at Erickson’s Store in Barron followed by working at the Barron County Register of Deeds office until retirement.
On May 22, 1976, she married Clifton Hansen. Gladys was a member of the Poskin Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church in Barron. She enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and made several trips to Norway. Volunteer work was important to Gladys and she devoted many hours at First Lutheran Church, the Barron Hospital, and the Barron County Pioneer Village Historical Museum.
Gladys is survived by nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother, Alfred Hjersjo and sisters, Alma McGifffin and Mabel Nelsen.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Poskin Lutheran Cemetery with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating.
Arrangements were handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.