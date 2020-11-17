Gertrude Jessickage 85, of Rice Lake, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Care Partners.
She was born on June 11, 1935, in Strickland, Wisconsin, to Joseph and Ella (Czekalski) Jessick. After graduating high school she moved to Minneapolis and worked as a bank teller. Through friends, she met her husband, Richard Struzan. They were married on November 8, 1958, in Weyerhauser, Wisconsin. They farmed in the Lehigh area from 1961-1984. Gert worked very hard, she milked cows in the morning and evening, helped in the fields and kept the house in perfect order. She later worked at Jerome Turkey Store in Barron and then at Wright Products in Rice Lake, until her retirement in 1999.
Gertrude enjoyed cooking and baking and was known for her delicious desserts, pastries and breads, as well as her Sunday chicken dinner. It was not uncommon to have extra guests for Sunday meals or holidays, everyone was welcome. For many years she had a large, bountiful garden and canned hundreds of quarts of vegetables. Berry picking was something she looked forward to each summer. Every type of berry was picked and turned into jam, sauce or pie. She was a meticulous seamstress and enjoyed quilting and cross stitch. On a Friday or Saturday night you could often find Richard, Gert and the children at a neighbor or family members home, where they would play cards, eat hot dish, have a few drinks and the kids played. During her younger years and into retirement, she enjoyed Polka dancing. Gert’s photo albums were filled with pictures of her travels from Hawaii to Washington D.C. and everywhere in between. She also spent countless hours on the bleachers cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events.
She is survived by a brother, George Jessick of Medford, WI; three daughters, Rita Shultz of Rice Lake, Sharon (Brad) Kruger of Cameron, Pam (Willie) Schroeder of Rice Lake; a son, Dale Struzan of Rice Lake; grandchildren, Brenda Shultz, Sarah Kruger (Chase Kreier), Emily Kruger (Alex Brodt), Brittany (Jordan) Miller, Tyler Schroeder, Mandy (Barney) Sachs; great grandchildren, Gretchen, Trenton & Paige Hom, Madelyn Kruger, Brooks & Granger Kreier, Gabrielle & Carter Sachs; great-great grandchildren, Allison, Jaxson & Jonathan Hom, Levi Balz; grandson in-law, Jasper Behne; nieces, Wendy Jessick (Kevin Neumueller), Lisa Haas (Mark Hoppe) and Jennifer (Ian) Renkes; nephew, Dr. Timothy (Tina) Jessick; great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ella Jessick; former husband, Richard Struzan; brother, Richard Jessick; sisters in-law, Jacqueline Jessick and Kathy Jessick; niece, Michelle Jessick; son in-law, David Shultz; and granddaughter, Stephanie Behne.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with a public graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Weyerhauser, Wisconsin.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Lakeview Medical Center Hospice in Rice Lake for the wonderful care and love they gave to Gertrude. Memorials would be appreciated to Lakeview Medical Center Hospice.
