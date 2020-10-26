Gerry Hovde, D.C., 55, Birchwood passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home in the company of his loving family. He was born along with his twin brother on June 10, 1965 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Theodore and Jeanne (Wright) Hovde.
He was one of the salutorians of the graduating class of 1984 at Rice Lake High School in Rice Lake, WI. He attended UW-Barron campus in Rice Lake, WI before attending and graduating summa cum laude on August 18, 1990 from Logan Chiropractic School in St. Louis, MO. Gerry also obtained a diplomate in chiropractic neurology and was an innovative thinker in the field of chiropractic medicine.
He established Chetek Chiropractic Health Clinic in Chetek, WI and practiced there from the early 1990’s to 2020. Approximately, three years ago he started working at the Lac Courte Oreilles Community Health Center in Hayward, WI and established their first chiropractic office within the Health Center.
He was married in October of 1999 to Kris Goodwill. Together they had two children and lived on the Hovde family farm in Birchwood, WI.
Gerry was very hard working, had a keen sense of humor and a positive attitude. He touched many people’s lives and was dedicated every day to his patients, family and friends. Gerry loved the outdoors and looked forward to hunting with his family and friends every fall.
Gerry was Christ’s servant on a daily basis; encouraging, healing, assisting, listening, and loving everyone he met. He was an authentic example of true kindness and compassion for others. He had a wave and an infectious smile for everyone. Some of his favorite sayings were “Best Day Ever” and “Keep Smiling.” He will be truly missed by his wife, son, large family, numerous friends, and professional colleagues.
He is survived by his wife, Kris, and son Josef; sisters, Debra (Steve) Sirek of Birchwood, Jeanne Schullo of Rice Lake, Cindy (Steve) Doyen of Birchwood, Peggy (Mike) Eiselt of Stillwater, MN, Penny (David) Doty of Cottage Grove, MN, brothers: Toby (Mary) Hovde of Westboro, Tim (Cheryl) Hovde, and Thad (Billie) Hovde, all of Birchwood, Geff Hovde (twin brother) of Rice Lake, and Trevor (Nancy) Hovde of Colfax; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ted, and son, Ethan.
Visitation was from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake. A Memorial Mass was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Haugen with Father Adam Laski officiating with interment following in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Mike Eiselt, Tim Hovde, Steve Doyen, Toby Hovde, Thad Hovde, and Steve Sirek.
