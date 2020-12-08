Gerald Robarge, age 89, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Monroe Manor in Barron, WI.

He was born on May 10, 1931 in Rice Lake to Arthur and Delima (King) Robarge.  He attended school in Rice Lake and was a Dairy Farmer in the Town of Stanley for many years.  Gerald was married to Eileen Erickson on September 8, 1972 in Nashua, Iowa.  

Gerald loved fixing things, gardening and anything to do with tractors, especially Farmall Tractors.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Robarge of Rice Lake; many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; a daughter, Tammi; his parents, Arthur and Delima; sister, Arlene Gindt and a niece, Linda Gindt.

Services will be held at a later date.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Robarge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments