Gerald Draganowski, age 70, of Rice Lake, WI died Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home with his loving family present.
He was born on September 19, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to Kasimer and Clara (Micaletti) Draganowski. Jerry graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1968. He was on the Rice Lake Police Department Reserves in the 70’s. Jerry was married to Colleen Birkenmeier on August 31, 1968 in Rice Lake. Jerry and Colleen had worked and later owned and operated Drags Restaurant in Rice Lake and the Enchanted Inn in Barnes, WI.
He loved his John Deere’s, pontooning, driving C orvettes, going to deer hunting camp, loved being on cruise ships and relaxing at his resort in Barnes, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Draganowski of Rice Lake; a son, James Draganowski (Stacey Rasmussen) of Rice Lake; a daughter and son-in-law, Stacie and Jason Fostvedt of Cameron, WI; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Derek, Kaitlin, Nate and Meghan; two great- grandchildren, Brantley and Brynn; two brothers, Kenneth Draganowski of Pompano Beach, Florida and John Draganowski of Eau Claire, WI; two sisters, Claudia Draganowski of Eau Claire and JoAnne (Rich) Palzkill of Eau Claire; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kasimer and Clara Draganowski; a brother, Ronald Draganowski; a sister, Barbara Pucci
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church/School.
