George Bibeau age 35, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home.
George was born on September 25, 1984 in Osceola, Wisconsin to Gordon “Gordy” and Joanell (Peper) Bibeau. George grew up in Balsam Lake and graduated from Unity High School in 2002. He was a long time employee at Don Johnson Motors where he was the Sales Director. In his free time he loved to go fishing, boating, hunting, cooking, grilling and always enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his kids.
George is survived by his loving wife, Mandi; children, Brielle, Austin, Kenzie and Riley; mother, Joanell; a sister, Stephanie (Corey) Wiggins; and dear friends, Mike (Linda) Hoen as well as other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Gordy and his grandparents.
Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2020 at the Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Centuria, Wisconsin with Pastor Cody Kargus.
Visitation will be held from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Kolstad Family Funeral Home, 301 Fourth Street Centuria, Wisconsin 54824.
