The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will work on transcribing the gravestones at St. Matthew Cemetery on June 14 at 3 p.m.
The cemetery is located on Highway 8, shortly east of Highway P in Almena.
Anyone interested in helping to document this cemetery is invited to help. Bring a digital camera and dress for working outside. Contact Gloria Dobberfuhl at 715-637-5579 about the project.
The society collects and preserves family history for the Barron County area. It maintains a Resource Library at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron.
Those who would like to research the documents at the library, or seek help in doing so, should contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or email rjainwi@charter.net for an appointment.
To join the society, go to bhgsbc.org or call Dobberfuhl at 715-637-5579. Upcoming events include a booth at the Museum Heritage Days July 10-11, a display at the Barron County Fair July 14-18 and a 6:30 p.m. July 26 meeting at the outdoor stage at the Pioneer Village Museum when Ron Arthur will present a program about the history of the Isle of Happy Days on Red Cedar Lake. Monthly programs are free and open to the public.
