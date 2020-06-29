Gene Fay Gunderson, 88, of Rice Lake formerly of Cumberland died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake. He was born July 16, 1931 in Cumberland, WI to Ole and Mamie (Fisher) Gunderson.
He was married in Cumberland, WI on July 17, 1954 to Rose (Santillo) Gunderson who preceded him in death on April 13, 2017.
Gene was a family man. There was nothing that he could not tinker around with and fix.
He is survived by his 8 children, Greg (Barb) Gunderson of Rice Lake, Gail Gunderson of Eau Claire, Vicki (Robert) Kirckof of Comstock, Vince (Mary Beth) Gunderson of Cumberland, Jeff (Sherri) Gunderson of Shawano, WI, Mary (Mark) Streitz of Turtle Lake, Matt (Renee) Gunderson of Casco, WI and Gene (Rana) Gunderson of Columbus, GA; 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; parents: Ole and Mamie; and sister, Bonnie Swanson
A private family service was held Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Tom Thompson officiating. Burial was in St. Anthony Cemetery. Military honors are accorded by Anderson-Thomson Post #98 American Legion, Cumberland.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
