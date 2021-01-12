Gene Gilbertson, age 90, died peacefully in his sleep Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Gene was born on August 25, 1930 to Agnes and Clarence Gilbertson. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1948, he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in education from UW-River Falls and a Master from Winona University and his Specialist degree in administration from UW-Superior. He was drafted into the U.S. Army serving during the Koren war stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1955. August 4, 1956 he married the love of his life Patricia Leona Ackley. He started his career in education teaching and coaching in Elk Mound, WI followed by Birchwood, WI ending at University Wisconsin Barron County Campus retiring in 1989 as the Director of Admissions. He had an amazing gift to remember the name of every student he taught or recruited to attend classes at the campus.
Gene enjoyed hunting deer, duck, partridge and squirrel with Mark and Jay. Fishing in Wisconsin and Canada was another hobby he loved to do with his family and friends. He was passionate about trout fishing and walleye fishing just before and after the ice formed on Big Chetek. In his younger years he pitched fast pitch softball and in his later years enjoyed watching all sports especially the Badger football and basketball along with always being an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He enjoyed spending time with family at their log cabin they built on the 320 acre “Patch” of heaven in God’s country just outside of Birchwood.
Gene is survived by his siblings, Vern Gilbertson, Jerry Gilbertson and Eloise Hedlund; wife of 65 years, Patricia (Ackley); children, Mark (Paula) Gilbertson of Arlington, Virginia and their children, Michael, Christian and Sara. Jay (Gayle) Gilbertson of Amery, WI and their children, Cody (Anne) Gilbertson and their children Everett and Mabrie of Dresser, WI; Kasey (Chad) Yoder and their children Lexi, Cole and Bria of Cumberland, WI; Patrice (Steven) Tronstad of Onalaska, WI and their daughter, Whitlee Tronstad of Eau Claire, WI; Gretchen Gilbertson of Albuquerque, New Mexico and her children, Luke and Jacob Peterson.
Gene was predeceased by his parents, Agnes and Clarence Gilbertson, and siblings Marvin Gilbertson, Yvonne Grossenbacher and Arvid Gilbertson.
A celebration of his life will be held on his birth date August 25, 2021 the day he would have been 91 years old. A portion of his remains will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI and the other portion will be sprinkled over the family property in Birchwood, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers/gifts the family wishes for donations to be made to a fund so they can establish a Gene Gilbertson scholarship fund to attend UW-BCC for students from small towns. A good education was always something extremely important to him. Receiving address: Gilbertson Family 2112 21 1/4 Street Rice Lake, WI. 54868.
A special thank you, to all of the employees at the Cumberland Care and Rehab for the excellent quality compassionate care they provided Gene in his last few weeks of life.
