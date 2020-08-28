Gaylon Larsen, 76, of Cumberland died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home. He was born January 8, 1944 in Rice Lake, WI to Olaf and Lorraine "Jane" (Ramsdell) Larsen. Gale graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1962. He enlisted in the US Army from 1964-1967 during the Vietnam War as a recovery specialist and mechanic. After his service, Gale tended bar, worked as a carpenter, hobby farmed and worked as a traffic auditor for the State of Wisconsin DOT for many years until retirement in 2010. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird-watching, baking (with peach pie being a favorite) and casino gaming. He especially enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews and their children.
He is survived by his four children that he never stopped loving, Eric Larsen, Erin Owens, Gale Ann Gores, and Kris Crnic; several grandchildren; his sister, Florence Savina; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Gaylon was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bonnie Drost, Sandra Becker, Gary Larsen, Barry Larsen, and Sheri Burkhart.
Visitation was August 27, 2020 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland with a committal service and full military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
