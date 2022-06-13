Gavins receive $1,000 for finding Aquabug

Shown, from left, are Jackie Molden of RCU, winner Sena Gavin, Anne Gallagher  of the Aquafest board of directors and winner Dale Gavin.

The Aquafest committee and Royal Credit Union congratulates Dale and Sena Gavin from Rice Lake for finding the 2022 Aquabug medallion. He found the “bug” hiding in a group of trees located off Allen Road in the area of Rice Lake Middle School.

Clues led the “team” to the corner of Macauley Avenue and Allen Street.

