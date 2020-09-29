Garrett Patrick Macone, age 24, of Chetek, WI died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born on February 14, 1996 to Shaun Thomssen and Heidi Wischnak in Detroit Lakes, MN and adopted by James and Jana (Ritchie) Macone. Garrett graduated from the Northstar Academy in Cameron, WI. He worked several jobs but enjoyed working with his dad at Macone Cabinetry.
Garrett was a compassionate and kind hearted guy that would do anything for anyone. He loved fishing, hunting in Montana, video-gaming, bonfires and being with family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, James and Jana Macone of Chetek, WI; a sister, Audrey Macone of Chetek; birthfather, Shaun (Erica) Thomssen of Barnesville, MN and their family, Joseph, Lucas and Hannah; birthmother, Heidi Wischnak of Detroit Lakes, MN; grandmother, Vicki Wischnak of MN; grandfather, Mike Wischnak of MN; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
A celebration of his life was held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Barron County Domestic Abuse Program or the Wisconsin Crime Victim Compensation Program.
The family encourages everyone to wear a mask.
