The deadline to register for the summer swim season for the Otters Swim Club is May 21.
Forms are available on the Otters Facebook Page or at otterswimclub.com.
The Bronze Level program is June 1 through July 29, swimming Mondays through Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. The cost of the Bronze Level program is $100 per swimmer. This program is for swimmers who have passed level three swimming lessons and want to learn competitive swimming strokes and techniques. It is ideally designed for children ages 7-10 joining the swim club for the first time or who were at the level in the previous year.
Also available is the Silver/Gold level that begins June 1 and runs through July 29 at a cost of $150 per swimmer. This program runs Mondays through Thursdays 4-6 p.m. The Silver/Gold Level is designed as a competitive swim camp for swimmers who have participated in the Otters Swim Club before. The program focuses on developing skills needed to be strong, competitive swimmers.
For more information or additional assistance contact ottersswimclub123@gmail.com.
