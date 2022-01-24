ST. PAUL, Minn. — Competing at the Crowley Winter Challenge on Saturday at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds, five level 6 Kipsters gymnasts for Deutsch's Gymnastics Training Center achieved high enough all-around scores to qualify for the state meet in March.
Livia Jefferies of Barron led the Kipsters with a 34.85 all-around score. She placed sixth with a 8.975 on the uneven bars in the Jr. B division for level 6 gymnasts. Jefferies also got a 8.8 for the balance beam, 8.7 for vault and 8.375 for floor exercise.
Ella Weimert of Rice Lake a 33.575 all-around as a level 6 gymnast in the Sr. A division. Weimert scored 8.725 for the vault, 8.55 on the balance beam, 8.4 for the floor exercise and 7.9 on bars. Cameron's Ashlyn LaBrie got an all-around score of 32.45 in the same division. LaBrie scored 8.575 for the balance beam, 8.55 on the vault, 8.225 for the for the floor exercise and 7.1 on the uneven bars.
Competing at level 6 in the Jr. A division, Brynn Kraczek of Rice Lake set personal bests in all events in her first meet at the level. Kraczek scored 8.475 on the uneven bars, 8.4 for the vault, 8.2 on the balance beam and 8.075 for her floor exercise routine for an all-around score of 33.15.
Anna Leamy of Rice Lake competed at level 9 in the Sr. B division, scoring 8.25 for the floor exercise, 8 on the balance beam and 5.9 for both the vault and uneven bars to achieve a 28.05 all-around score.
