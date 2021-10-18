MOUNT MORRIS — Veda Stenseth and Dorothy Grundin medaled again for Rice Lake youth cycling at its race at Nordic Mountain in Mount Morris on Sunday.
Grundin was fourth in girls Division 1 JV2 race, completing the two-lap race in 52 minutes, and 17.97 seconds, while Stenseth was fifth for eighth grade girls finishing the one-lap race in 28:29.69.
Norah Panasuk was 11th and Ellyn Gargulak 15th in the girls freshmen race.
For the the boys, Ryan Schmidt was eighth, Djanko Shuler-Masci 11th, Gavin Stenseth 21st and Adam Anderegg 48th in the Division 1 JV2 race. In the Division 2 JV2 race for the Rice Lake composite team, Carter Golat was 22nd and Gavin Stanley 31st.
Jacob Jondreau came in eighth, Jack Grundin 13th and Garrison Dietz 33rd for the Division 1 freshmen race. For eighth grade boys, Brandon Mincoff was 24th, while Quinn Ebner took 13th, and Thofin Moe 20th for seventh graders. Nathan Jondreau was 38th among sixth grade boys.
Rice Lake High School came in fifth as a team, just three points back of Hayward, while the Rice Lake composite team other area riders was 41st of 49 total teams.
The mountain bike season concludes with the fifth of five races on Sunday at Trek Trails in Waterloo.
