The Boys Basketball League of Rice Lake concluded its 2020-21 season as three champions were crowned. The Knickerbockers, Pacers and Nuggets won league titles in their respective brackets.
A Bracket
Knicks 63, Grizzlies 51
Bolting to a 25-10 lead midway through the opening half of play, the Knickerbockers saw their lead over the Grizzlies shrink to 27-25 at intermission before recovering late in the contest to post a 63-51 win in the championship game of the Boys Basketball League A Bracket.
The Grizzlies squad had handed the Knicks their only loss of the ’20-’21 campaign, 40-27, midway through the season.
The Knickerbockers backcourt combination of Connor Durand and Pierce Hastreiter scored 27 and 18 points respectively to pace the win. Center Parker Davis added 8 tallies, Jack Larson 5, Landon Myers 3, and Donnic Schuebel 2. Daniel Broker and Grant Pacholke also saw action for the forces of coaches Nate and Guy Cook.
For the Grizzlies, coached by Tyler Holten, Hannah Zimmerman, and Aaron Marcoux Shawn Holten topped scoring with 18 points, while Treye Zimmerman chipped in 10, Evan Strand 9, Bryce Odash 7, Zac Folz 4, and Glendon Thompson 3. Kyler Warring and David Marcoux rounded out the squad.
B Bracket
Pacers 47, Suns 33
Trailing 16-14 after the opening half, the Pacers poured through 33 second half points while holding their opponents to 17 in a 47-33 victory over the Suns in the B Bracket title contest.
The winners had 3 players — Cullen Jacobson with 20 points, Nick McNulty with 11, and Colten Carr with 10 — reach double figures scoring wise to key the win. Brennen Shafter and Gavin Marsh each connected for second half 3-point field goals to complete the scoring.
Kiefer Kucko of the Suns was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points. Teammates Ethan Hoang contributed 5, Owen Scheu 4, and Jasper Grinder 2.
Also seeing court time for the Pacers were Alex Marcoux, Hunter Amans, and Finn Rubin while doing the same for the Suns were Grady Sheplee, Layne Myers, and Sawyer Kallio. Coaching the Pacers were Aaron Marcoux, Joe Amans, and Jim Rubin. Piloting the Suns were Shayne Kucko and Corey Sheplee.
C Bracket
Nuggets 42, Nets 38
Bennett Majewski scored 40 of his team’s 42 points, including a decisive 3 point bucket in the waning seconds, to propel the Nuggets to a 42-38 triumph over the Nets in the C bracket championship matchup. It was the first and only loss of the year for the Nets, who had notched a 26-21 win over the same Nuggets squad during regular season competition.
The remaining basket for the winners was scored by Abe Helgeson, on a roster that included Andrew Kasper, Brycn Warring, Isaiah Lancaster, Asher Ohlfs, Wrigley Marsh, and Brycen Manecke. Directing the team were Lorne Majewski, Marty Helgeson, and Matt Ohlfs.
Dillon Jorgenson of the Nets nearly equaled Majewski’s impressive performance racking up 25 points while dominating the offensive and defensive backboards. The Nets also got 6 points from Mason Prince, 2 points each from Porter Krisik, Lucas Haynes, and Owen Doerbreiner, and a free throw from Landon Jorgenson. Damon Lucas and Deon Haywood also saw court action. Coaching the squad were Aaron Krisik, Nathan Prince, and Dave Jorgenson.
A Bracket all-league team announced
At the conclusion of the A contest, as the Boys Basketball League closed out its 52nd season of play, the 2020-2021 All-League team was announced. Named to the squad were Connor Durand, Pierce Hastreiter, and Parker Davis of the Knickerbockers; Treye Zimmerman, Evan Strand, and Shawn Holten of the Grizzlies; Brady Lentz and Bryce Killoren of the Hornets; Sam Jevne, Carter Cherney and Will Svendsen of the Lakers; Zach Orr of the Bucks; and Brett McDonough, Will Johnson, and Adam Wirth of the Rockets.
