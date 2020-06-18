WTE plant adds a revenue stream

The Solid Waste Board has authorized a contract with Minnesota Environmental Solutions for the collection of Midwest Renewable Energy Credits. What this means is the energy produced by the WTE plant is considered renewable, and the credits it generates are sold on the open/world market, and purchased by corporations.
What this means for the Barron County’s Waste to Energy plant is another source of revenue. “This is exciting news,” administrator Jeff French told the County Board. “We should be patting ourselves on our backs for an additional revenue stream. It puts the little plant on the map.”
