In these uncertain times, wouldn’t it be nice to know what the future holds?
I seldom watch television, except for news, but one show I enjoyed during the four seasons it ran (1996-2000) was called “Early Edition.” Each episode began with the guy stepping out of his door to pick up the morning edition of the Chicago Sun-Times, then going back inside and sitting down to scan the headlines. Only it was always tomorrow’s edition. So as he proceeded through his day, he would see things developing that he’d already read about in the paper that morning and he would attempt to change the outcomes for the better. Far-fetched but fun.
Its episodes had plenty of masked men and action. The star of the show stopped robberies before they took place, halted a bomb from exploding, stopped a plane destined to crash, redirected a suicidal woman back to her family, prevented a murder one time and a fatal surgery from occurring another time, caught a snake before its first venomous bite, and saved a girl from getting hit by a car among other heroic efforts. Unfortunately, it never had an episode about helping people survive a pandemic.
It’s one thing to stop bad things from occurring, but this COVID creature is stopping the bad, good and everything in-between.
Ever look back over a letter you meant to send to a friend or relative but never got it stamped? In it are all your upcoming plans for the summer, or any season, and looking back over it, you note how few, if any of them, ever transpired. It’s sort of like that in 2020. This year has knocked over our buckets and spilled out all of the events and intentions on our bucket lists.
For many years now, I pick up The Old Farmer’s Almanac toward the end of a year for a sneak peak at what awaits in the coming year. So halfway through this bizarre year, it is kind of fun to have another look through it to see what the visionaries who write the almanac predicted rightly and where they went wrong.
Its 228th edition accurately predicted a revived interest in gardening but inaccurately suggested a step back from technology. In “To Be Continued,” it noted, “A shift is under way from digital dependence to personal transcendence. People want more ‘face time’ with Mother Nature, more green time, less screen time; fewer algorithms, more of nature’s rhythms; less keying in, more being in the environment.”
The almanac staff chose “hyperlocal” as its buzzword for the year, defined as “food grown at a restaurant or grocery.” It predicted a trend, at least in New England states, of catching fish orders from in-restaurant tanks with fishing poles and bait provided. That hasn’t caught on yet here, and it made no mention of drive-through dining, which restaurants have been forced to offer just to survive.
However, like a palm reader, the forward-thinking digest predicted more of an emphasis on mental health. It shared, “mental hygiene is becoming as important as physical hygiene,” a quote by Richard Davidson, Ph.D/founder of UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds.
Even more amazing, the almanac introduced the word “pre-tirees” as “people who leave the traditional workforce but work at home.” The almanac crew could never have imagined the number of Americans who would be doing just that in 2020!
The fortune-telling skills of the almanac’s staff are probably more reliable than polls, but they did not go out on a limb to pick a presidential winner. The forward-looking digest safely abided by Abraham Lincoln’s words, “The best thing about the future is that it comes one day at a time.” I’d like just one more episode of “Early Edition” to see if anarchy becomes the new normal or if we can get back to living in peace and prosperity.
