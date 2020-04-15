Even the most recluse among us has heard about the coronavirus pandemic that has become rampant around the world, in our nation, our state and even our county.
Not near enough—little to any—reports are being given on another pandemic that has been around forever but has been silently increasing over time and has now been exacerbated by the orders for social distancing. That silent pandemic is loneliness.
The English language has two words to describe aloneness—loneliness is the pain of being alone whereas solitude is the joy of being alone. Loneliness and solitude create different emotions depending on how you view and value being alone, and how you choose to use that time.
While many, including myself, not only enjoy but feel the need for a bit of solitude each day, it becomes too much of a good thing for those who live alone and have no one to socialize with. That’s when the joy turns into pain.
Many studies have linked loneliness with ill health and accelerated aging. Statistically “lone rangers” don’t live as long nor as happily as socially attached people. Even the chief Lone Ranger had Tonto. That’s why Eve was created to coexist with Adam.
Staying socially connected, whether or not physically apart, is often the difference between aging gracefully and growing old. We were made to share life with others—nurturing, teaching, comforting, encouraging, etc.
Medical and university studies have shown that belonging to a club, church or volunteer organization, especially if living alone, is as health enhancing as beginning exercise or quitting smoking.
While we are in a time when those physical connections are discouraged, maintaining those social connections are crucial to increasing health and well-being and decreasing stress and anxiety.
Last time a pandemic hit our area, the Spanish Influenza of 1918, people had no way near the means to stay connected with others as we have now. After it took the lives of 8,459 in Wisconsin alone, the Wisconsin State Board of Health called it “the most disastrous calamity that has ever been visited upon the people of Wisconsin.”
Here’s the conundrum. While our rural area with its sparsely populated villages and cities is advantageous to our physical health in preventing, or at least slowing the spread of the infectious virus, it is disadvantageous to our mental health, as fear tends to rise in the souls of those in isolation.
Just as we are all doing our part to escape the epidemic of the virus, we need to all do our part to escape the epidemic of loneliness. Kudos to all the phone calls, mail, sidewalk art, visits between windows and all the other creative messaging forms that are taking place. I believe those connections will be just as important as masks or gloves to getting us through this time with our health and well-being still intact.
Here’s another health tip that won’t cost you a penny, author unknown: “The best six doctors anywhere, and no one can deny it; are sunshine, water, rest and air, exercise and diet. These six will gladly you attend, if only you are willing, you’re mind they’ll ease, your will they’ll mend, and charge you not one shilling.”
Worse than being alone is being with others and still feeling alone, like the one who prayed alone in the garden while his disciples slept just hours before his crucifixion. Whether lonely or in need of solitude, let’s find ways to stay together, apart.
