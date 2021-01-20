Writers block: Packing up, moving on

Well this year started off with a bang! The new owners of my second home, the building at 28 S. Main St., Rice Lake, began the transformation of it from a newspaper office to a hardware store right after the holidays. Included in that transformation has been a lot of banging as walls are being knocked down in the back and middle of the building as we staff members continue to type away at our stories in the front.
On top of our changing environment, we have begun a new method of getting our newspaper formatted, and the first day back to work after the holidays my foot got tangled in a bunch of cords and my computer’s hard drive fell and broke. So until our out-of-state technician shows up to help us with the move, I’ve lost a bunch of files.
For someone who has a motto on my bulletin board that says “As long as you don’t change anything, I’m flexible,” I’ve already had my fill of change, and it’s only just beginning. I’m trying to stay positive. Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told his fellow teammates to “embrace uncomfortability” and I’m trying to do as much.
If there is a fun part to the backbreaking and chaotic work of moving, it is reminiscing through stacks and piles of information that has accumulated on our shelves, file cabinets and desk drawers over the past 64 years, such as
• Two copies of a 1914 “Point O’ Quill,” an annual publication edited by a board elected by the Junior Class of Rice Lake High School. “The aim of the magazine is to preserve the best literary work of the school and to keep a faithful record of school events.”
• The Junior, published for the Junior Class, the annual of the Rice Lake High School, from its first edition in 1908 to 1919, larger versions of it from 1929, 1930 and 1931 (but not 1933, the year my dad graduated).
• Chickagami of 1942, an annual published by Washington High School, Rice Lake.
• Aurora, the Rice Lake High School yearbook from 1944-1948 and others from the 1970s.
• The Echo, published by the Senior Class of Cameron High School, from 1938 and 1948. (Is that still the name of the annual?)
• The Neyati, the annual of Barron County Campus of Stout State University, Rice Lake, from 1968-1973.
• The Voyageur, the yearbook of Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute from 1976 and 1977.
• Aquafest souvenir edition booklets from the first one — July 3-5, 1964 — and on.
• Souvenir booklets of school, church and community centennials.
• Files upon files of historical photos which I plan to sort through and use for future historical calendars.
• Telephone books from as far back as 1947 published by General Telephone Company of Wisconsin, Chibardun Telephone Cooperative and in later years by Century Tel and Century Link. (Did you know Turtle Lake, Birchwood and even Canton had their own telephone directory?)
• Multiple copies of the Chronotype’s Centennial edition published on Sept. 11, 1974, along with its 50th year and 75th year editions.
• Books by local authors. Some of them include James P. Leary’s “Yodeling in Dairyland,” “Midwestern Folk Humor” and “Wisconsin Folklore”; “The Brush Cop” by John Marcon; “Grandma’s Town” by Isabel Joos Popko; “Moving Mountains and Molehills” by Al Arnold; “I Was There” by Vernon Oluphant; and “The Lincoln Elementary Dream Team” by Jon Larsen Shudlick.
• Rules for the Government of the Board of Supervisors of Barron County from 1929.
• Proceedings of the Board of Supervisors of Barron County, 1930 to the present,
• Annual reports of the Assessor Incomes for Barron County, 1923-1930, and Statistical Reports of Barron County every 5 years, 1935-1965.
• A shelf of Wisconsin Blue Books from 1940 to the present.
That is just a summary of the treasures found just in one corner of the building!
Everything has a memory.
I finally just took down the silver bells that retired reporter Eileen Nimm taped around a desk to make it look festive one holiday season. They have been there ever since.
Retired reporter Valerie Leair left me some fun stuff on her bulletin board, including a sign that says “Deadlines Amuse Me.”
Outgoing editor Ryan Urban took most of his piles of stuff when he changed jobs in October, but there’s still a shoebox full of note-filled Stenobooks, thank you notes, business cards and maps of bike trails under one of his desks.
The history of local sports, including a sports team photo from as far back as 1908, was bequeathed to our new sports editor upon Dave Greschner’s retirement last year.
Then there’s folders bulging with past special sections — bridal, lawn and garden, home improvement, fair — tucked away by retired editors Gene Prigge and Sam Finazzo.
Some past reporters, like Ryan Oconnell and Leiah Fundell, weren’t on staff long and left without a trace as part of the minimalist generation.
I’ve been the queen of clutter in the newsroom, but it’s organized clutter — notes from county board and school board meetings and people I’ve interviewed for feature stories. Not totally trusting of technology, I prefer to have stacks of newspapers to refer back to rather than the version on the computer file. Normally it’s not a problem, but with downsizing to a small suite, we all have to do our part.
There are so many memories and so little time left at our longtime location. I hope this has been a trip down memory lane as we prepare to pack up and move on.
