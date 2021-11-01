Love 'em, hate ‘em, can’t live digitally without them: passwords.
I remember the first time my brother, with an air of condescension only little bros can exude when they finally are ahead of big sis, showed me a new-fangled computer program that would require a password to open.
I chose a not-quite-so-original password that I refused to divulge as I still use variations on it. To be honest, if I don’t need the digital equivalent of a key to Fort Knox, I’m not going to bother to be cutesy or complex. I really doubt anyone has a burning desire to pretend to be me on my meditation app.
Decades ago as programs requiring passwords began to be fruitful and multiply, I delved into my creativity — such as it was — and created strings of letters and numbers I fully intended to be able to remember. Then it happened, not to my surprise. I was setting up a new program for handling newspaper subscriptions and it expected the password I myself had created. No matter what I typed, I couldn’t break in.
To this day I am certain I used NCC-1701. But it didn’t work. Nor did NCC-1701-A, -B, -C, or -D. I was permanently shut out of the subscription program and all of the work I had done, and I had to start over. Thereafter I taped the new password to the computer screen.
Does this defeat the purpose of a password? Yes. Did I worry that someone might break into the office, figure out that this password would gain them entry to our subscription list and then mess up subscribers’ addresses — or worse, expiration dates — with reckless abandon? No.
When I got a personal computer to use at home versus mooching off an office machine, I thought: “I’ve got this down. I will take a word or two and replace some letters with similar numbers or symbols. All I will have to do is remember the words, and Bob’s your uncle.”
I picked Windsor Canadian to be the basis of the password for reasons I don’t want to go into.
The first few times I needed the password to gain entry to my computer turned out fine. But then I went a few years without having to enter it. Trouble ensued.
I spent 45 minutes and two sides of a yellow, legal-sized notepad sheet marking down all of the variations of Windsor Canadian I could come up with until I finally broke in.
Nowadays whenever a password is required the computer program will suggest a long string of meaningless mumbo-jumbo letters, symbols and numbers — no doubt based on an algorithm that some geek developed. This geek is still rolling around on the floor of his mother’s basement, where he lives, laughing his head off at everyone who chooses these “strong” passwords.
I have been told to make passwords you can’t remember. I readily admit computer-generated nonsense is not conducive to memorization. But people also say don’t write them down. What’s the solution?
I have solved this quandary by never remembering or writing down any of my passwords. When you don’t know your password, the website or app is delighted to help you reset via the magic of an email or text.
I leave you with this final thought on passwords: x!e& (UC< X&!Lui3!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.