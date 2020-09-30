Writers block: Israel matters

Uncertainty is certainly the word of the year for many things—schooling, sports, college, career, retirement, clubs, churches, upcoming elections and world affairs. No one knows how 2020 will end.
Many of us have turned our attention to places of solace—hiking, biking, walking, farming and gardening in the great outdoors. Others have found a measure of peace and comfort through music, movies, books, crafts or photography. Some have turned to eschatology or the study of the end times. Did you know that one-third of the Bible contains prophecies about the end times? Many eschatologists say prophecies recorded 2,000 years ago or more have been fulfilled in recent years and even in this crazy year, unnoticed by most.
Since the pandemic began, spiritual leaders across the world have been forced to get their messages out to the public virtually. For the most part, it’s been inspiring. Of course there are always a few who tend to instill fear. One pastor from Kentucky has shared his dreams or visions that he believes are from God. In one, the 2020 calendar pages are flipping by. The March, June and September calendar page are tapped three times, like they are significant, and then a fist hits the November calendar page and obliterates it. His interpretation is to “brace yourself.”
I’m not sure what to think about that. Will the result of the presidential election elicit mayhem worse than major cities have seen all summer? Will it be the Rapture or the Second Coming? The Bible says no man, nor the angels in heaven, knows the day nor hour (nor month) of Christ’s return. (Mark 13:32)
While being watchful of what’s happening in our own land, it is even more important to pay attention to what’s happening in Israel—the site where that long-awaited return will occur.
It’s a fascinating time to be alive, comparing what’s on the news and what’s in the Bible. I’m often commenting to my husband or son, “that’s another piece added to the puzzle.” The only problem is we don’t know how many pieces make up the puzzle nor how many are left.
If you haven’t been paying attention to world affairs related to Israel, Jerusalem was recognized as the capital of Israel in 2017, and the American embassy was returned to Jerusalem in 2018. These are crucial pieces to the puzzle.
As we have been keeping to ourselves this summer, even more developments have been fitting into place, piece by piece, in the global puzzle of all puzzles. The United Arab Emirates has been in the news for signing a peace agreement with Israel on Aug. 13 and for the first flight between the countries with the word “peace” written on the plane in Arabic, Hebrew and English on Aug. 31. The prophet Ezekiel foretold of this peace.
Bahrain recently followed the UAE’s lead to make peace with Israel, and Oman is expected to be among several other Middle Eastern countries to join Egypt, Jordan, Great Britain and the United States in aligning themselves as pro-Israel countries. Even Saudi Arabia is expected to join the ranks. Most other nations in the United Nations, especially Russia, Iran, Turkey and Sudan, have expressed an increasing hatred of and desire to abolish Israel.
Anyone get the feeling that teams are being chosen as we did for playground games like Red-Light/Green-Light or Capture the Flag? Only this could be the game of all games—the one the Bible calls the battle of Armageddon. The name comes from Har Magedon, the mountain of Megiddo.
I find the study of eschatology confusing because, apart from Israel, most countries mentioned in the Bible have changed names, sometimes several times, thus requiring research to uncover all their former names. As this game of life gets more complicated and American debate continues over who matters, read the rules of the game. It’s spelled out clearly—Israel matters.
