Overshadowed by all the drama of the election a month ago between a fiery redhead and a sleepy, old bald guy, another important day came and went on Nov. 5. This may be late but I couldn’t let National Redheads Day go by unnoticed, especially since the numbers of this select group are shrinking.
I’ve written a lot of columns on a lot of subjects in my 30-plus career but never about this amazing portion of the population.
While I’m not a true redhead, I’m the next best thing—a strawberry blonde. (Brief biology refresher—both parents need the red hair gene for a true redhead, one parent needs the red hair gene for a strawberry blonde.)
Many people lump redheads and strawberry blondes together as did my former boss, the late Warren Leary, who appointed himself as my fashion consultant. Whenever I wore red, sometimes even pink, he reminded that redheads shouldn’t wear red. I paid little attention to his advice. Red is one of my favorite colors, along with white and blue.
While the consensus among fashion websites is that all hues of green and purple best augment red hair, like everything else these days, anything goes. It’s also interesting to note that blue is a universal color that complements all hair colors.
Regardless if full or partial, redheads likely have the following in common:
• Can apply SPF 50 sunscreen and still get burned. That’s because fair skin and/or freckles are common among redheads.
• Are nicknamed “Red” by people who can’t remember or don’t want to use their name. (Shout out here to Rice Lake’s most well-known redhead, Red Eidahl. (Few probably even know your real first name is Orlen.)
• Tend to be left handed, another trait that sets them apart.
• Are told by salon employees that people will pay big money to try to get that hair color.
• Require 20% more anesthesia than those of other hair colors as they feel pain more deeply. They also bruise more easily.
• Are stereotyped to be hot-tempered or fiery in personality.
• May be a hothead and get easily heated but they also feel cold faster than those of other hair types. (A redhead with a hot flash? That can be searing.)
• Are flattered by being told we are God’s way of giving roses to the world.
I haven’t polled my redheaded classmates Becky Aubart, Kristie Maus, Becky Markgren and Stacy Walters, but I’m guessing we all received the same book in our childhood years. It’s the classic “Charlie Brown and the Little Red-Haired Girl.” (Yes, I still have that paperback.)
As a kid I was a fan of another little red-haired girl made famous in books and movies. One of the few movies I got to watch as a kid at the former El Lago Theater that is now a parking lot next to the Chronotype was “Pippi Longstocking.” I even braided my hair like her.
Those of us with the flaming or golden red trusses tend to feel akin to other redheads and tend to like television stars like Reba McEntire, Carol Burnett, Lucy from “I Love Lucy” and Daphne from “Scooby Doo.” I’ve also read that Disney’s redheaded characters are some of the most popular.
There’s no doubt fiery locks set redheads apart. However those among us compose only 2% of the world’s hair color. Scotland is home to the highest number of them, followed by Ireland although New Zealand hosts the largest gathering of redheads at an annual festival just for them.
Redheads with blue eyes are even more unique, 0.17% of the world’s population, as most redheads have brown eyes.
To all the young redheads out there, be fruitful and multiply. We wouldn’t want this select gene pool to go dormant, or even worse to become extinct from the world’s genetic pool.
One good thing going for them is that redheads don’t turn grey but rather turn a rose gold or sandy white. Another is that redheads are likely to resist COVID-19 more than those with other hair colors because redheads produce more Vitamin D, an essential vitamin to fight off COVID-19. With that extra dose of D, combined with a daily tablet of zinc, I hope to remain virus-free and a redhead forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.