It’s all too easy to rivet our attention on the negative — whether it’s in social interactions, life events or newspaper coverage — and burn it into the forefront of our memories.
We in the media write disturbing and difficult stories about crimes, fires, crashes, and COVID-19 cases and deaths. News that can easily overshadow sunny slice-of-life coverage that The Chronotype also shares on a weekly basis between the folds.
That’s why beginning in 2022 we want to focus our readers’ attention on the positive and the inspirational by dedicating a page titled Good Day Barron County to people generating good news. We want to share stories about kindness, joy, faith and perseverance that show how great the people of Rice Lake and Barron County can be.
But we need your help and ask our readers to submit the names and stories of people who selflessly work on behalf of others, who are overcoming adversity, or stretching themselves to reach greater heights. Feel-good stories readers should read about.
Those writers out there in the community are also free to submit a story of about 500 words with a picture.
Please submit stories and story ideas to Michelle Jensen at citynews@chronotype.com to get the ball rolling.
Cheers to good news in 2022!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.