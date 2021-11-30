This may well be the last time I celebrate a “Feliz Navidad” at my parent’s place in southern Texas.
A couple of decades ago or so, my mom and dad, Michael and Gloria for those who want to know, bought a place in a retirement park in Donna, Texas. The park had been established as a winter oasis for Canadians as reflected in its name: Victoria Palms. The streets inside the community likewise bear proper British names such as Kingston and Dover.
Several years passed after my parents set up winter camp not a 10 minute drive from the Mexican border town of Progresso, which they came to depend upon for all their prescription meds and dental needs. But I never visited.
Finally I caught a flight from the Twin Cities to Harlingen — much to Mom and Dad’s delight — and during that first Christmas we settled into an annual holiday routine.
We visit South Padre Island, driving past the wind turbines that take advantage of the nearly perpetual winds blowing off the Gulf of Mexico to generate electricity. We’d have lunch at a restaurant that no doubt danced with people during the tourist — and spring break — season but was dead over the holidays. Then we sit on the beach.
A few years ago we were entertained by several kite surfers from the beginners who face planted into the water to the high jumpers who made it look easy to fly above the waves.
At some point I always wander down the beach, wade into the surf until it hits my belly and I had enough of the chilly Gulf, and pick sea shells from the sea shore.
Another day is devoted to Progresso. My parents park themselves at a restaurant and I take about an hour to peruse the vendors and shops selling everything that Mexicans sell to American tourists. I make quick work of this because I am not a happy shopper. I have a few pieces of jewelry and shawls to my name from Mexico, but mostly i just browse through the colorful variety of items.
But Christmas Eve and Day follow the script we had written during my youth in Osseo. Roast with Brussels sprouts and potatoes after appetizers that include my favorite: bacon-wrapped water chestnuts.
Christmas Day’s dinner is less formal, but nevertheless Mom puts on a good spread.
And over both days we munch on Grandma Toots Jensen’s famous chess pies — eggs, walnuts, butter and a ton of sugar — individually made in pie crust-lined muffin tins served with whipped cream on top.
In between all of this I camp out in my hotel room watching the Dr. Who marathon that leads up to the premier of that year’s Christmas special. That is, I did until someone decided the Christmas special had to air on New Year's Day. Only someone with a really special type of science fiction imagination could come up with that time twist.
I can’t remember how many years in a row I have made the trek down to Texas. My parents had eventually sold the house in Osseo to live full time in Donna. They got Texas driver’s licenses and vehicle plates. It’s a sweltering place to live outside of the winter months. Mom jokes that she jumps into Victoria Palms’ swimming pool to “dry off.”
The last two Christmases I didn’t make my pilgrimage. The first year because I was in Ashland and the second because I was in Ashland plus COVID-19 put a kibosh on nearly everybody’s travel plans.
Now, however, Mom and Dad are moving back to Wisconsin as the upkeep of a home is starting to be too much. In August they scouted out a few senior living situations in Eau Claire and put their names on a waiting list for their top pick on the west side of the city near where I used to live. They fully expected to wait up to two years, but after a short four months learned they could have an apartment beginning in mid-January.
Even though moving in a Wisconsin winter is never optimal — boy, do I have a doozy of a tale to tell about that — my parents have decided they are moving and so that’s just what’s going to happen.
Just before they got word about the apartment opening up, I bought my tickets to fly down for Christmas. I’m glad I did to help my parents bid “Feliz Navidad” while still living their warm-weather dreams.
