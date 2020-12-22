Writers block: First Christmas in heaven for many

Congrats, all of you reading this! You are within a week of making it through 2020—the strangest year any of us have lived through. Not everyone was as fortunate. Before looking ahead to 2021, let’s pay last respects to some of those in the community who won’t be joining us in the new year.
Let’s start with the first day of the year, Jan. 1, 2020, when Mavis Maron died at 94. She and her late sister June Westerlund loved to travel the world over and were happy to share their many adventures with Chronotype readers.
On Feb. 6, we lost 85-year-old city historian Don Carney, the only one of our Ink Bloggers who in-person delivered his handwritten submissons, with additional strips of paper taped onto it when he wanted to add or rewrite a paragraph. He always returned a day or two later to look over the typed version before it went to print to make sure his “chicken scratch” was accurately transcribed.
In March, Olive Bjugstand left us although her memorial service ws delayed until May. Always happy-go-lucky, she was fun to be around. Also in March we ran the obituary of 98-year-old Mary Jo Kratochvil. I was scared to death of her when she was my first-grade teacher at Hilltop Elementary. She was imposing but must have enjoyed her job as she taught in the district for 47 years!
In May, Bill Richards, tour guide extraordinaire of Homespun Tours, who always shared travel highlights on the radio, took the ultimate trip — to “glory land.” Also in May, we said good-bye to Ruth Derousseau, Rice Lake’s “cookie queen” for winning a Pillsbury Bake-off with her Cherry Winks cookies.
It wasn’t a good year for restaurateurs. We lost Devereaux LaLond of the former Dev’s in Rice Lake in July, Jerry Dragonowski of Drags Restaurant and Roman Lounge in August and Susie Oleson of the former “Susie’s Cafe” in Barron in September.
This year was also too much for some of our oldest residents — our beloved centenarians — 100-year-old Walt Zimmer,101-year-old Dagmar Jacobson and 102-year-old Carrie Kaiser.
Lastly I need to mention Stan Mercier, founder of the Barron County chapter of St. Vincent de Paul, whose Pauls’ Pantry and Soup Kitchen has been one of the Chronotype’s good neighbors on the block for the last three decades.
His family shared a Christmas letter that was written a few years back in which he reminisces about his trip home after being discharged from the Army.
“The year was 1952. Leaving Germany on a troop ship on Dec. 14. Arriving in the harbor in New York on Dec. 21, only to find out that the tugboats to pull us to the docks were on strike. I don’t know how it happened, but someone pulled some strings to pull us in when they found out we were a bunch of GIs wanting to be home for Christmas.
Getting on a train, arriving at a camp in Michigan, we went through the system of being discharged. We then got on a plane to Chicago, arriving the afternoon of Dec. 24th.
I got a taxi and it seemed like an hour’s drive to the airport. I thought it would cost an arm and a leg, but then I heard the cab driver say “Merry Christmas Soldier, the trip is on me.”
The train that ran between Chicago and Eau Claire back then was called the 400. It was packed with GIs and civilians—with standing room only. All our possessions were in the duffel bags int he baggage car. Arriving in Eau Claire around 5:30 p.m., I had to wait for them to unload all the baggage—which ended up a 10-foot high pile of duffel bags. Then, hearing the bus driver say ‘last call to Rice Lake,’ I thought to myself, I’m not going to miss my chance to be home for Christmas. I can come back tomnorrow and get my duffel bag.
“Out of frustration, I kicked the duffel bag in front of me, and the bag rolled over and there was my name. One chance out of many. Running to catch the bus, I saw the door going shut. The driver looked at me, I at him. I couldn’t believe my eyes, the driver was an old friend and schoolmate. He opened the door and said ‘I could lose my job for this, but get in and stand by me.’ Arriving in Rice Lake at the bus stop, which was then The Old Central Hotel, was standing my sweetheart. It was one of the best Christmases I can remember.”
In 1952, Mercier’s discharge from military service was Dec. 14. He was going home for Christmas. In 2020, his service on earth was finished with a Dec. 14 graveside service. He was once again going home for Christmas.
