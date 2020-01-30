In their final home appearance of the season, the Rice Lake Warrior wrestlers won three matches in a 66-15 loss to Hudson in a Big Rivers dual.
Winning for the Warriors were Jacob Sirek at 126 pounds by pin, Carter Paulson at 170 by pin, and Carter Schulz at 106 by decision. For Paulson, it was his 29th win of the season against only one loss.
See the Rice Lake Chronotype on Wednesday, Feb. 5, for complete results, including photos.
