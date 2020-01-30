Rice Lake wrestling

Rice Lake Warrior 126-pounder Jacob Sirek rolls over Hudson's Graeme Anderson in Thursday's Big Rivers dual in Rice Lake. Sirek pinned Anderson late in the second period.

 Dave Greschner/Rice Lake Chronotype

In their final home appearance of the season, the Rice Lake Warrior wrestlers won three matches in a 66-15 loss to Hudson in a Big Rivers dual.

Winning for the Warriors were Jacob Sirek at 126 pounds by pin, Carter Paulson at 170 by pin, and Carter Schulz at 106 by decision. For Paulson, it was his 29th win of the season against only one loss.

See the Rice Lake Chronotype on Wednesday, Feb. 5, for complete results, including photos.

