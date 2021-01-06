Are you looking for a creative way to connect with your family history?
UW-Eau Claire and UWECBC Continuing Education offers the four-part workshop Preserving Family Stories on Wednesday evenings in February. Through writing prompts and education of family story preservation, participants will explore their family’s stories to build connection during a time of isolation. Learn how to identify memories, explore ways to tell stories, and practice writing through guided assignments. At the end of this program, you will have a draft of your own family story.
Instructor Patti See’s work has appeared in "Salon Magazine," "Women’s Studies Quarterly," "The Wisconsin Academy Review," "The Southwest Review," "HipMama," "Inside HigherEd," as well as many other magazines and anthologies. She is the co-editor of "Higher Learning: Reading and Writing About College," 3rd edition and a poetry collection, "Love’s Bluff."
Her award-winning blog “Our Long Goodbye: One Family’s Experiences with Alzheimer’s” has been read in more than 100 countries. She writes a monthly column for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, Sawdust Stories for which was awarded first place in the 2019 Wisconsin Newspaper Association's Annual Better Newspaper Contest, weekly division (for a piece on why she reveres her septic guy). She was a frequent contributor to Wisconsin Life on Wisconsin Public Radio.
Preserving Family Stories meets online via Zoom Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for four weeks: Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Participants will need access to a computer or tablet and a reliable internet connection. Cost of the class is $119.
Find details and register online at uwec.ly/cca or call 715-836-3636.
