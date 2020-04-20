Barron County Highway Commissioner Mark Servi urges people to drive carefully in road construction and maintenance zones. The county’s message is part of the annual National Work Zone Awareness Week observance April 20 through 24.
“Road workers do an important job that benefits everyone, and just like anyone else they want to make it home to their families at night,” said Servi. “We ask that everyone stay alert and patient and, whenever you can do so safely, please give workers additional space to work.”
There were more than 2,400 work zone crashes throughout the state in 2019, according to preliminary state figures. Work zone crashes in Wisconsin last year caused 899 injuries and 18 deaths. In Barron County there where 10 work zone crashes in 2019.
In Wisconsin, work zones include maintenance jobs such as crack-filling and pothole repair as well as major highway construction and rehabilitation. Work zones also include emergency response, utility work, municipal projects and more – any time there are flashing lights, signs, barrels or workers on the road.
Work Zone Awareness Week is sponsored by federal, state and local transportation officials to draw attention to the safety needs of road workers during construction season. Generally, crashes occur when drivers speed through a work zone, do not pay attention to changing road conditions, run into other vehicles or highway equipment or drive off the road completely.
“Things can happen very fast in work zones, even when the speed limit is reduced,” said Servi “It’s important to eliminate distractions, slow down and avoid tailgating.”
Before hitting the road, drivers are encouraged to check 511 Wisconsin (511wi.gov and @511WI on Twitter) or use the 511 Wisconsin smartphone app for updates on road conditions and traffic flow.
