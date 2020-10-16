Road work on Hwy. O bridge over the Yellow River, located between 11th Avenue and 11 1/2 Avenue, in the Town of Maple Grove, is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Work will consist of repair of the concrete surface of the bridge deck. The project is funded by Wisconsin Department of Transportation County Highway Improvement funds and matching Barron County funds.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane of traffic at the bridge. Traffic will be controlled by signal lights. A 12-foot width restriction at the bridge will be in place for the duration of the project. The intersection of Hwy. O and 11th Avenue will be closed when work is taking place on the west half of the structure.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Barron County Highway Department at 715-637-3755.
As a reminder, when you encounter work zones, please pay attention as conditions may change. You are also reminded that the use of hand-held devices, such as cell phones, in a work zone is against the law. Please help protect yourself and all construction personnel by putting down your phone and paying attention to the road.
