Woodstone Senior Living at 950 Bear Paw Ave., Rice Lake, held an outdoor gathering on the afternoon of Aug. 25 to celebrate a new flagpole and participate in the first flag raising. Woodstone executive director Greg Loiselle said, "Installation of this flagpole is long overdue. Mission accomplished." The flag raising ceremony also included a moment of silence in memory of Woodstone residents who have passed away, readings, a song and a 21-gun salute.

