If residents of care facilities can’t get out to see the lights and decorations this Christmas season, why not bring it to them? That is the idea behind the Wonderland of Lights at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake at 910 Bear Paw Ave.
“We have undertaken a project here at Dove to assure that our residents can look out their window, no matter where their room is in the building, and see a beautiful Christmas light display,” explained activity director Nadine Williams.
“The pandemic has fundamentally changed life for our residents. They have contact with family members only by phone, email, video chat or correspondence and can only see them in-person through the window of their room right now.
“It’s been hard on them for the past few months, but is especially hard now during the holidays.”
To make their Wonderland of Lights a reality, a plea for donations went out.
“We have been seeking donations of Christmas lights and decorations for the past few weeks,” Williams said. “We have had a great response from family, staff, volunteers and even people in the community who have heard about our Wonderland of Lights.
“We have received many really great things for our displays as well as some monetary donations for the purchase of more items.
“We wanted to include some Christmas trees to our displays as well, so I called Karen at the Chamber of Commerce for suggestions on who might want to donate a tree.”
The Golden K Club, which is selling trees in the Chamber parking lot, agreed to donate and deliver five trees and RCU donated a tree as well.
Gary Pastwa, the Golden K Club’s Christmas tree chairman, said, “We were happy to donate.”
He said some past members and at least one current member of the Golden K Club resides there. He said the club is happy to bring enjoyment to those residents of the community who make their home there. He said proceeds of their tree sales go back into the community, but this is an even more visible way to give back.
“We are looking forward to lighting things up and giving our residents something beautiful to see,” Williams, the activity director, said. “Hopefully the twinkling lights will make family member’s visits to resident windows more enjoyable, and I know the grandkids will love the show. It will boost their spirits and make outdoor family visits much more fun.”
After the lights were turned on, Williams said, “Our residents love the lights — so glad we were able to do it and already planⁿing for more next year.”
