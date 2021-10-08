Judith Ebert from Cudahy will share how she looked for love in all the wrong places, at both the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection Stonecroft Outreaches. All women are welcome at either meeting; there are no dues or fees.
The Chetek Area After Five meets Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. The registration cost is $8, which includes a light supper plus beverage. Special music will be provided by Emma Erickson and Rena Palmer. Fall love offerings will be accepted to help support Stonecroft Ministries both locally and internationally. Reservations for this meeting can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 by Friday, Oct. 15.
The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meets at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, at The Moose Lodge, 40 E. Newton St., in Rice Lake. Attendees are encouraged to bring an item (by 8:15 a.m.) for the Fall Silent Auction with funds going to both the local and international Stonecroft Ministries. Love offerings will be accepted as well. The cost of the Tuesday RLWC brunch is $10. The menu includes a morning casserole, fruit cup, muffins and beverages. Doors open by 8:15 a.m. Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or emailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, October 15.
Further information about either meeting can be obtained by contacting Millerman. Both groups are affiliated with Stonecroft headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.
