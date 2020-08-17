Fatality, police lights, crash

A 35-year-old woman was killed near Chetek on Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9:15 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call of a car vs Pedestrian accident on Hwy. I west of Chetek.

Initial investigation shows a female, Amanda Hodgson, age 35 of Chetek, was crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle driven by Joel Hayes, age 44 of Menomonie. Hodgson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the county dispatch log, a woman called to report that her boyfriend struck a woman who was jogging, and that she was not breathing. A vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

The accident is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

