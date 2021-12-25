Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties. In Minnesota, Chisago County. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&