Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College added a new fire truck to their fleet equipped with the most up-to-date technology. The fire truck will give firefighters the opportunity to practice the skills they need to safely do their job.
“This is a major investment in our Fire Services Training program,” said Tim Halbur, WITC’s fire services director. “Acquiring the fire engine will improve our classes and help us to better prepare firefighters to serve their communities.”
WITC encourages any of the 109 fire departments in the district to coordinate fire service training with the technical college. Training is available for various skill levels ranging from entry level to more advanced classes. Fire departments will be able to utilize the new fire truck as part of their training and in conjunction with their own apparatus to practice real-life scenarios.
“The fire truck will improve firefighters and civilian safety by allowing students to practice critical skills,” said Halbur.
WITC will provide a qualified operator of the fire truck for any classes where the truck is used.
“Our goal is for fire departments to consider WITC as a part of their team, all working together to deliver the highest quality service to our community while keeping our firefighters safe.”
The volunteer fire services are always in need of motivated and committed individuals. To enroll in Fire Training & Technical Rescue training at WITC or to inquire about using the new fire truck for your fire department, please contact Tim Halbur at tim.halbur@witc.edu or visit witc.edu/fire-services.
