Between work, childcare and many other responsibilities, going back to school might not feel like an option for many. To accommodate those who may not consider college an option, WITC launched “Fit My Life” programs, a new way for students to take classes that work around their busy schedules.
WITC invites the public to a virtual open house on June 25 from 12–1 p.m. to learn about Fit My Life programs.
WITC designed Fit My Life programs to do just that -- fit your life. Fit My Life programs accommodate WITC’s students’ lives by providing an option of a part-time, evening and/or weekend core course schedule throughout the student’s entire education, making it easier to work around childcare, work and other responsibilities.
At the virtual event, those in attendance will learn what Fit My Life is all about and will have the option to attend virtual breakout sessions to meet with Fit My Life program instructors. Plus, receive a promo code to apply for free for fall term, which starts on August 24.
Fit My Life programs include:
-Accounting
-E-CHiLD (online version of early childhood education)
-EMT-Paramedic
-Farm Operation
-Gerontology – Aging Services Professional
-Human Resource Management
-Leadership Development
-Nonprofit Leadership
-Paramedic Technician
-IT – Web and Software Developer
Learn more about Fit My Life and register to the virtual event at witc.edu/fitmylife. Registrants will receive a link to attend the virtual event.
WITC is grateful to all its community partnerships. Your support of the WITC Foundation is essential to student success. For information on how to contribute, visit witc.edu/donate.
