Barron County residents born in 1921 or earlier will be honored by the Aging and Disability Resource Center through a commemorative video montage. Any centenarians, or those who know of one, are asked to contact ADRC director Jennifer Jako at 715-537-6209or jennifer.jako@co.barron.wi.us.
The deadline is Oct. 22 to ensure inclusion in the video.
"We are hoping centenarians can share a photo, quote or message, some fun history or stories for the video," Jako said. "The annual Centenarian Celebration provides an opportunity to honor local residents, thank them for their contributions, and recognize the value of their wisdom. We appreciate the perspective and insight they bring to our communities."
The ADRC helps people ages 60 and up and adults with disabilities live independently and offers support to caregivers.
