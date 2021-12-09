The state Department of Transportation is holding two public involvement meetings on Dec. 16 to discuss a resurfacing project on Highway 63 in Cumberland.
A business stakeholder meeting is set for 4-5:30 p.m. and a general public meeting is slated for 6-7:30 p.m. Presentations followed by question-and-answer sessions will be at 4:15 and 6:15 p.m. Both meetings will be at Cumberland City Hall, 950 First Ave.
People can visit the project design website — wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/nw/us63cumberland/default.aspx — to review materials and print a comment form to send to project staff. Comments on the project are being accepted through Jan. 14.
Highway 63 is showing signs of deterioration. To address this, WisDOT is proposing to:
- Remove 3.5 inches of the existing road surface and resurface with 3.5 inches of new asphalt.
- Reconstruct pedestrian curb ramps to current Americans With Disabilities Act standards.
- Replace curb, gutter and sidewalk in select areas as needed.
- Provide pedestrian bump-outs, which extend the curb into the street on both sides of the street at a pedestrian crossing, making the pedestrian crossing shorter.
- Repair or replace sanitary sewer manholes and storm water inlets.
- Possibly repair distressed roadway concrete pavement in select areas.
- Possibly change access points on Highway 63 where multiple accesses exist or existing access needs to be changed for safety.
Roadway right of way will be required to construct portions of this project. The website includes right of way for proposed work adjacent to historic resources in the area.
Construction is scheduled for 2025. During construction, Highway 63 will remain open to traffic; however, traffic might be reduced to one lane in each direction and controlled by flagging at times. Minimal delays are expected. Temporary parking lane closures also are anticipated. Access to properties will be maintained within the work zone to those that do not have alternate access available outside the work zone.
