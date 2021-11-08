MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable, and state Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, urged Wisconsin residents to sign up for high-quality, affordable health coverage during open enrollment.
On Nov. 1 open enrollment launched and will continue through Jan. 15. During this limited time, all Wisconsinites are eligible to get enrolled in one of the health plans available on the federal marketplace. Those who already have insurance through the marketplace can also renew, change or update their plans during this period.
“This pandemic has only underscored that we should be working to make sure everyone has access to quality, affordable healthcare,” Evers said. “I urge folks to shop around on the marketplace and take advantage of the new, lower insurance rates that are available right now. Thanks to President Biden, this period lasts a few weeks longer than last year, but don’t wait — get enrolled today.”
In 2020, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Evers launched WisCovered.com as an accessible resource for Wisconsinites. By visiting WisCovered.com or calling 2-1-1, those looking for coverage can get connected with free, expert help with services available in English, Spanish, and Hmong. These experts at WisCovered.com can help Wisconsinites understand their coverage options and determine if they qualify for subsidized health insurance premiums through the marketplace or free coverage through BadgerCare Plus.
“Join the thousands of Wisconsinites who qualified for free or low-cost health insurance coverage last year,” Afable said. “If you need health insurance, there are great plans available that cover doctor visits, prescriptions, hospital stays, and more. If you need help finding a plan that fits your budget, free assistance is available. Just call 2-1-1 or visit WisCovered.com for more information today.”
“Signing up for high-quality, affordable health insurance is about more than having access to comprehensive medical care. By getting insured, you are investing in your health, and the health of those around you,” Timberlake said. “Here at the state’s health department, we want each and every Wisconsinite to have the ability to have the insurance coverage they need to prevent, treat, or recover from illness or injury. That is why I am urging all residents to take advantage of these resources during the open enrollment period so that every Wisconsinite can get signed up for health insurance.”
Many Wisconsinites will benefit from lower rates and more insurance options in 2021. Rates on the individual market, which include plans available on Healthcare.gov, will be 0.3% lower in 2022 on average than rates in 2021. Many Wisconsinites can also find more insurer options than ever before.
Stakeholders who would like to promote educational materials about Open Enrollment are encouraged to visit OCI’s open enrollment digital toolkit, which features draft social media posts and graphics, press release templates, and flyers. Many materials are available in Spanish and Hmong, as well as English. The public is also encouraged to follow OCI on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more updates.
