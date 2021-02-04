The state Assembly is scheduled to vote Thursday on a resolution that would throw out Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate, the latest move in a months-long battle between the GOP-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over how state government should respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After months of legal battles and political disagreements, the mask mandate is the only statewide measure aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in Wisconsin that is left standing.
Under the joint resolution up for consideration Thursday, Evers’ latest pandemic emergency declaration would be nullified and the mask mandate, which was issued under the umbrella of the emergency declaration, would be thrown out.
GOP lawmakers argue Evers shouldn’t be able to issue multiple states of emergency related to the pandemic without approval from the Legislature. Since the pandemic hit Wisconsin, Evers has issued five COVID-19 emergency declarations, each of which lasts 60 days and can be extended.
State law gives lawmakers the power to end a governor’s emergency declaration with a majority vote in each chamber of the Legislature. The move is accomplished through a joint resolution, not legislation, which means it cannot be vetoed by the governor.
Last week, the state Senate passed a resolution throwing out the emergency declaration and mask mandate. However, because the Assembly is taking up a different version of the joint resolution, the measure would need to be sent back to the Senate for a vote before going into effect.
The Senate is not scheduled to convene again until Feb. 16-18.
