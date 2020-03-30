Madison, Wis. (March 25, 2020) – The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently recognized partner AgCountry Farm Credit Services as a top 4-H donor. Acknowledged as a Platinum Clover supporter, AgCountry FCS contributed $10,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
“We are proud to support the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation and all the amazing work they do,” says AgCountry Farm Credit Services CEO Marc Knisely. “4-H provides the resources and opportunities necessary to help participants develop their leadership skills and establishes a solid foundation for the future.” You can find out more about AgCountry FCS at their website, www.agcountry.com.
“We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners, like AgCountry FCS,” adds Brenda Scheider, Executive Director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation. “AgCountry helps 4‑H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth.”
Since 1914, Wisconsin 4-H has helped young people develop the skills they need to meet the demands of our complex and changing world. Growing out of a rich history of agricultural clubs that helped the University of Wisconsin Extension connect families to research-based advancements in farming technology and techniques, today’s 4-H has expanded to include science (STEM), leadership, healthy living and communications programming that will help Wisconsin youth build a healthier and more prosperous future.
4-H is one of the largest and oldest statewide youth organizations in Wisconsin, offering a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings. From the 4-H activities in the city of Milwaukee to the 4-H clubs in rural areas of Bayfield County, 4-H is making a positive impact on young people throughout the state. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, based in Madison, provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. By partnering with individuals, corporations and foundations, the Foundation supports 4-H leadership, youth development and community-building activities throughout the state. Learn more about the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by visiting www.Wis4HFoundation.org.
