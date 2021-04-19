If you have gotten your COVID-19 vaccine and need an official record, you will need to get it from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. The cards given out when you get your shot are not an official record.
To get an official record of your vaccination follow the steps below.
Step 1. Go to dhfswir.org
Step 2. Near the bottom of the page, in the Public Immunization Record Access section, click on the Public Immunization Record Access link. The site offers immunization record access in multiple languages.
Step 3. On the next screen, enter your first name in the First Name field and last name in the Last Name field.
Step 4. In the Birth Date field, enter your birth date using the MM/DD/YYYY format, or use the pop-up calendar by clicking the calendar icon to the right of the field.
Step 5. Enter one of three choices in the next section: Social Security number, Medicaid ID or health care member ID, or chart number in the appropriate field.
Step 6. Click Search. You will see the vaccine record and a list of due or upcoming vaccines.
Step 7. Click Print to print out the immunization record, if needed. You can use this as proof of vaccination.
If you do not have your social security number or Medicaid number please visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/library/f-02487.htm and fill out the form to request your record. The form is available in several languages. For more information on the Wisconsin Immunization Registry visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/wir.htm.
