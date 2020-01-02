Winter or not, leafy greens are sprouting up

Are you wondering about that tall, glowing contraption in the corner of the pool room at the Rice Lake Senior Center?
We are happy to inform you that it’s our very own Hydroponic Garden Tower!
The Barron County Senior Nutrition program was gifted this Fork Farms tower from Marshfield Clinic Health System to start growing our own leafy green vegetables.
The first seedlings have been planted and green leaf lettuce will hopefully be ready for harvest by the first or second week in January.
The plan is to use these fresh greens in the salad bars at the Rice Lake and Cumberland dining sites.
The hydroponic gardening method grows fresh produce in a water-based, nutrient-rich system. No soil is used. Instead, the root system is supported by planting the seeds in rock wool (made from volcanic ash and completely biodegradable).
A pump filters and conserves the water so the plant nutrients are controlled, and the water is continuously pumped through the system.
The energy efficient LED lights are on 18 hours a day to promote growth. The pH of the water and amount of nutrients are monitored each week to ensure optimal growth.
With this system, it will be just minutes from harvest to your plate, meaning you will be consuming the freshest, most nutrient-rich leafy greens!
Once we get used to the system, we hope to grow other produce such as herbs and cherry tomatoes.
For food safety reasons, we ask that the system not be touched or changed in any way. Barron County Nutrition Program Staff will be monitoring the system, and if you have any questions regarding it, please don’t hesitate to ask. If you stop in the Rice Lake Senior Center, be su
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.