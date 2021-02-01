With predicted temperatures and windchills below zero, Winter Fest on Long Lake, originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Feb. 27.

The event, which includes a snowshoe relay, kids activities, food and beverages, music and raffles, benefits Benjamin’s House, the shelter serving the homeless in Barron County.

Organizers hope better temperatures later in the month will allow everyone who participates the opportunity to enjoy all of the activities and help support a good cause.

The event will take place on the ice in front of The Landing (formerly Props) on Long Lake. Registration for the fishing contest begins at 8:30 a.m. with the event taking place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

For more information on the event contact the shelter at 715-736-2437 or visit its website at benjamins-house.org.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments